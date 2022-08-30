Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. 629,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,673,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

