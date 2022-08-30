Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $478.70.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.62 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $9,856,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.