Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $491.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $427.00 to $491.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $478.70.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.97 and its 200 day moving average is $391.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63.
Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty
In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $9,856,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.