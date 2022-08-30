Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $491.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $427.00 to $491.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.97 and its 200 day moving average is $391.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $9,856,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.



