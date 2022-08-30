Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

