Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 32 ($0.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.40).

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

