Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Uniphar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPR stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.62). 9,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,877. Uniphar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416 ($5.03). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 295.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The stock has a market cap of £819.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,983.33.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

