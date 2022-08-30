Unistake Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $11,597.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

