United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of UFCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. 48,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,748. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.