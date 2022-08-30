United Maritime Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $11,820,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 153,927 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 164.7% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 198,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 123,417 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 85,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 206.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 41,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,769,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

