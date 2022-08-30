United Maritime Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 933,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,520,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

QQQ stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.06. 2,930,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,027,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

