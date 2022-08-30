United Maritime Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

United Maritime Capital LLC trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,046 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises approximately 4.7% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.54.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $750,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.87. 79,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,906. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

