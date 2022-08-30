United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 9,785 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

United Maritime Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. 676,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,881,752. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

