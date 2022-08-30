United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 496.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $195.55. 113,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,817. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day moving average is $192.88.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

