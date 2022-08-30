United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Trimmed by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $197.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

