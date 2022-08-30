UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $5.37 on Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and approximately $3.16 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00027245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

