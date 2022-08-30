USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $532,937.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004710 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $107.42 million and approximately $532,937.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00588267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00264173 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002378 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.