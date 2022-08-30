USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $532,937.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004710 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $107.42 million and approximately $532,937.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00588267 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00264173 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00056281 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001764 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013649 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002378 BTC.
About USDX [Kava]
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
