Vai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,538.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.35 million and approximately $13,538.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

