Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.14. 68,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

