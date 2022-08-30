Valobit (VBIT) Market Cap Tops $11.50 Million

Valobit (VBIT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $4,304.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Valobit
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Valobit
Receive News & Updates for Valobit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valobit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.