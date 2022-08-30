VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of BJK stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000.

