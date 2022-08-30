Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 354,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,738 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 401,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,284 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 575,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. 1,276,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,692,818. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

