Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is S.A. Mason LLC’s Largest Position

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

