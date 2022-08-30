Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

