VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,699. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

