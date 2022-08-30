VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 544 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

ALNY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.86. 13,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,621. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

