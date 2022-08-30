VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $12.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,968. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.58 and its 200 day moving average is $363.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

