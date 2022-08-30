VELA Investment Management LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 308,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 127,557 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $35,095,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.72. The stock had a trading volume of 469,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.78.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

