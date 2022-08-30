VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises 1.9% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 158,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,118. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

