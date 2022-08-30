VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,670 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 1.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.98. 42,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,730. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

