VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 17.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3,114.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 20.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Linde by 37.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.91. 32,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,457. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

