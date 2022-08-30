VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $657,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 258,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

