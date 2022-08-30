VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $912,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NorthWestern by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,251,000 after purchasing an additional 219,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. 4,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.40.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

