Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $49.05 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000304 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00154817 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

