VeriDocGlobal Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,553.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $78,553.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com.

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

