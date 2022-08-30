Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 5.8%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 19,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,491,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,995. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

