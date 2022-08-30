Viacoin Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 193.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $1,913.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00268911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001051 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

