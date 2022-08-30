Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 63,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,652. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

