Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.12. The company had a trading volume of 97,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. The company has a market cap of $380.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.