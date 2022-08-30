Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 206,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Price Performance

VEDU opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.