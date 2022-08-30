VITE (VITE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $924,003.00

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $924,003.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00076323 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 515,001,380 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

