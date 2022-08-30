VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,327 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises 2.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in VMware by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMW traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.24. 18,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,351. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.