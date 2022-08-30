VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Jacob Vincent Micallef Acquires 29,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares in the company, valued at $259,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VolitionRx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

