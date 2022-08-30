VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Jacob Vincent Micallef Acquires 29,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares in the company, valued at $259,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.