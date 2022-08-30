Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 8.8%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 109,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 275,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Down 13.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$55.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 60.28 and a quick ratio of 60.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

