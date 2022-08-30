Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $9,003.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008645 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,355,985 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

