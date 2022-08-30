Washington University Has $85,000 Stock Position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

Washington University lessened its position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,312 shares during the period. CNFinance comprises 0.0% of Washington University’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Washington University’s holdings in CNFinance were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNF. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 784,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,177 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in CNFinance by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,584,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CNFinance by 53.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CNF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 31,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,422. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.17 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 531.87, a quick ratio of 482.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

