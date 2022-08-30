Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar General (DG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollar General (NYSE: DG):

8/29/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $258.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $266.00.

8/22/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $227.00 to $262.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.58. 9,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,969. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

