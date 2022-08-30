Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,374 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,640,588. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

