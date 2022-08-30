Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after buying an additional 312,084 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

