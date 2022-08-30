Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

PXD stock traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.25. 56,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

