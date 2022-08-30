Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 0.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.56. 5,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.88 and a 200 day moving average of $481.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

